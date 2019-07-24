|
|
RACHEL
COLEMAN
LAKELAND - Rachel
Coleman of Lakeland, FL went into the presence of the Lord on Friday, July 19 at the age of 37. She was born August 14, 1981 in Chattanooga, Tennessee and moved to Lakeland at the age of 3.
She was a graduate of USF with a Masters of Nursing and was employed as an SICU nurse at Lakeland Regional Medical Center for 14 years.
Rachel was a beautiful, altruistic young woman who had a contagious laugh and a smile that could brighten any room. She enjoyed cooking, traveling and having fun with family and friends. She was a devoted daughter, loving sister and aunt, as well as a thoughtful and loyal friend.
Rachel is survived by her parents, Steve & Joy Coleman, sisters, Stephanie Cunningham (Adam) & Emily Gibson (Jordan), Grandmother Ruth Shughart , four nieces, and many uncles, aunts and cousins.
She will be greatly missed by all who love her.
Celebration of life on Saturday, July 27, at Hopewell Baptist Church: 6001 SR 39 S., Plant City, FL 33567
Receiving friends at 10 a.m. and service beginning at 11 a.m.
Published in Ledger from July 24 to July 25, 2019