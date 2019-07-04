|
|
RACHEL MILLIGAN
HARRIS, 84
LAKELAND - Rachel Milligan Harris, 84, died on June 30, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center in Lakeland, FL. Rachel was born on January 27, 1935 in Rutherford County, TN to William Delta and Tommie Lee Milligan. She received a BA in English from Carson-Newman University in 1956 and a Masters' in Missions from Carver School of Social Work in 1960.
She was a gifted teacher and passionate about education, especially reading and the arts. She taught at Dundee Elementary in 1977 and then Crystal Lake Elementary until retirement in 1999. As a young woman she taught elementary school in Michigan and for the Baptist Home Mission Board in New Mexico. She also taught English as a second language and owned The Booktree in Lakeland.
Rachel is survived by her children Ann Marie Harris Marcy and John Mark Harris, and grandson Colter Daniel Marcy, as well as brother Darwin Mill-igan and sisters Nancy Milligan Hines and Annette Milligan Mehta. She was predeceased by her parents and sister Elaine Milligan Johnson.
Memorial gifts may be made to Lakeland Public Library at https://bit.ly/2JiH4t6 or 863-834-4280.
A memorial service and burial will be held at Ward's Grove Baptist Church in Milton, TN at noon July 27.
Published in Ledger from July 4 to July 5, 2019