1/
Rack Edmund Crumley
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RACK EDMUND
CRUMLEY, 69

WINTER HAVEN - Mr. Rack Edmund Crumley, 69, a resident of Winter Haven, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Mr. Crumley was born August 19, 1950 in Winter Haven to Leonard Edward and Mary Margaret (Whidden) Crumley. He was a lifetime Winter Haven resident, graduated from Winter Haven High School Class of 1968 and attended Florida State where he received his Associates Degree. He was a retired Social Service Clerk for the State of Florida. Rack enjoyed reading, collecting antiques and spending time with family.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Rack is survived by his sister Valerie Yelvington and her husband Perry of Auburndale and brother Zane L. Crumley of Lakeland.
There are no services scheduled at this time for Rack.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved