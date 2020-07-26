RACK EDMUND

CRUMLEY, 69



WINTER HAVEN - Mr. Rack Edmund Crumley, 69, a resident of Winter Haven, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at Winter Haven Hospital.

Mr. Crumley was born August 19, 1950 in Winter Haven to Leonard Edward and Mary Margaret (Whidden) Crumley. He was a lifetime Winter Haven resident, graduated from Winter Haven High School Class of 1968 and attended Florida State where he received his Associates Degree. He was a retired Social Service Clerk for the State of Florida. Rack enjoyed reading, collecting antiques and spending time with family.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Rack is survived by his sister Valerie Yelvington and her husband Perry of Auburndale and brother Zane L. Crumley of Lakeland.

There are no services scheduled at this time for Rack.

Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store