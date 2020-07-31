1/
INFANT RAELYNN BLAKE ROWE AUBURNDALE - Raelynn Blake Rowe passed Sunday
INFANT RAELYNN BLAKE ROWE

AUBURNDALE - Infant Raelynn Blake Rowe passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Tampa.
She and her family are residents of Auburndale. She was preceded in death by her paternal great grandfather Bernon Rowe and paternal grandfather Gary Wayne Rowe.
Raelynn is survived by her devoted family, parents: Ben & Sarah Rowe of Auburndale; 2 brothers: Alexander & Aaden; 3 sisters: Jordyn, Kayla & Coraline; maternal grandmother: Kathey (Gerald) Spur-lock of Dade City; maternal grandfather: Joey (Georgette) Woodcock of Auburndale; maternal great grandmother: Loretta Woodcock of N.C.; paternal grandmother: Tonya Rowe of Bartow; paternal great grandparents: Mack & June Morgan of Bartow; paternal great grandmother: Janice Rowe of Auburndale; 2 uncles: Sean & Charles; 4 aunts: Dawn, Sandy, Rachel & Ericka.
Due to COVID, 25 people or less attending and mask requirements, a visitation will be held Saturday, August 1st from 12:30 until 1:30 pm at Kersey Funeral Home. A celebration of Raelynn will be held 3:00 pm Saturday, August 1st at Reynolds Road Baptist Church, 1135 Reynolds Road, Lakeland.

Published in The Ledger from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
