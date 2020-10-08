RALPH

BISHOP, 85



WAVERLY - Ralph Bishop, 85, of Waverly, Fla., passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 due to a lengthy illness.

He was born on May 24, 1935 in DeFuniak Springs, Fla., to the late Stella and Henry bishop. Ralph served in the National Guard and worked for Citrus World and Mountain Lake Estates until his retirement. He was known for his strong work ethic. He was a Baptist and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Ralph is survived by his wife Mabel Bishop and his children Ronnie Bishop of Arcadia, Fl, Lex Bishop of Winter Haven, Fl, Russell Bishop of Waverly, Fl, Bobby Bishop of Lake Wales, Fl, Michael Bishop of Hudson, Fl, Belinda Hutchins of Lake Wales, Fl, 19 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Lorie Avery and Elisa Werdin and infant son, Blake Bishop.

A funeral service will be announced at a later date.



