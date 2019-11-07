|
RALPH CLEMENTS, 90
LAKELAND - Ralph Clements went home to be with the Lord on November 5, 2019. Mr. Clements was born on January 5, 1929 in Lakeland, Florida to the late Olin and Lela (Canady) Clements. The cause of death was natural causes.
Ralph attended Webster Avenue Elementary School in Lakeland, Pierce Elementary and Junior High, and Mulberry High School from which he graduated in 1947. During high school he was a substitute school bus driver, a member of the Key Club, and lettered in baseball, basketball, and football.
After high school Ralph went to work for the American Agricultural Chemical Company as a locomotive fireman. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1948 during the time of the Korean War and served until 1952, working as a steam and diesel locomotive repair instructor. He obtained the rank of Staff Sergeant and was honored to carry the colors in parades and ceremonies at Fort Eustis, Virginia. Ralph was offered a direct commission of Second Lieutenant but declined the offer and was honorably discharged when his enlistment ended.
He returned to Pierce, Florida and resumed work as a machinist/electrician's helper. He later became a locomotive engineer. In 1964 he transferred to South Pierce Chemical Works as a supervisor over rock processing and triple super phosphate production. The company name changed to Agrico Chemical Company. Ralph finished his career of 42 years, retiring in 1988 as the shipping and services superintendent.
Ralph was a member of the South Florida Railroad Museum located in Fort Myers, Florida. The Museum features steam locomotive # 143 which has been restored. Ralph was the last person to run the locomotive, which was retired in 1959.
Ralph was a charter member of Temple Baptist Church in Lakeland where he was ordained as a deacon, and is currently a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Lakeland.
Ralph was an avid golfer who frequently shot his age. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, cruising, and watching Florida Gator sports. He earned a gold medal in the Polk Senior Games for skeet shooting at age 90.
Ralph was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Barbara. He is survived by one brother, Edward (Mary) Clements; two sons, Jeff (Barbie) Clements and Gary (Lynn) Clements; three grandchildren, Ashley (Koby) Veillon, David (April) Clements, and Jennifer (Nathan) Sheffield; eight great grandchildren, Jacob, Selah, Lily, Olivia, Mathias, Lucas, Harper and Elias; and long-time family friend, Kathi Gilbertson.
The family will receive friends Saturday November 9, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Fellowship Baptist Church, 4625 Cleveland Heights Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33813. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ sieglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL 33860.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019