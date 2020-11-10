RALPH E. 'BOBBY' HART, 77
EAGLE LAKE - After a long struggle with dementia, Bobby peacefully entered eternal rest November 6, 2020 at James Haley Tampa VA.
He was born September 9, 1943 to the late Willie and Gladys Hart.
Bobby was self-employed much of his adult life and found joy after retirement by working with his sawmill, actively attending church, and spending time working on his property in TN. He always found the time and energy to help those in need. He had an amazing work ethic and tremendous devotion to his family.
He is survived by his immediate family: Rosa, Shelly, Bubba, Ray, Dalton, Emma, Erin, & Emily.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ 112 Colleen Ct Auburndale FL 33823 or email condolences may be sent to the family at BobbyREHart@gmail.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bobby's honor to the James A Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa FL. https://www.tampa.va.gov/giving/index.asp
E-donate or mail a check in honor of Bobby Hart. The family will not be having an open service. An 'In Remembrance Walk Through' event will take place for those that wish to pay their final respects to Bobby at Eagle Lake Assembly of God, 670 N. Eagle Dr., Eagle Lake FL, November 16, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Strict social distancing will be followed.