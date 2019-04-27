Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RALPH SCHAMP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RALPH H. SCHAMP

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RALPH H. SCHAMP Obituary
RALPH H.
SCHAMP, 95

LAKELAND - Ralph H. Schamp, 95, died on April 24, 2019. Mr. Schamp was born on December 11, 1923 to George and Lucille Schamp in Toledo, Ohio. Ninety five years young, a World War II Army Veteran, war hero who earned two Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star and the one he was most proud of was his Combat Infantry Badge. He carried that with determination, commitment and sense of responsibility throughout his life. He was one of a kind with an unbelievable mind and memory. He was the best story teller (mostly off color). He was an independent thinker (some might say stubborn). He was a strong supporter of many causes and his friendship was something we will cherish and always remember. Most people never knew of his deep faith and commitment to the Lord. His greatest legacy to his five children is that he instilled in them a strong faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Barbara. He is survived by his beloved wife Patricia (Bogart) Schamp; his son, Robert (Barb) Schamp; daughters, Christine (Jay) Hollon, Kathryn (Tom) Smyth, Cheri (Barry) Cooper, Nancy (Peter) Mark-owski; grandchildren, Scott Scamehorn, Ryan Scamehorn, Ashley Bykowski, Kevin Cooper, Amy Gammons, R J Schamp, John Schamp, Michael Mack, Jessica Mack; and 20 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted Monday, April 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 221 4th Street South, Lake Wales, FL 33853. Burial will take place with full Military Honors at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.