|
|
RALPH H.
SCHAMP, 95
LAKELAND - Ralph H. Schamp, 95, died on April 24, 2019. Mr. Schamp was born on December 11, 1923 to George and Lucille Schamp in Toledo, Ohio. Ninety five years young, a World War II Army Veteran, war hero who earned two Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star and the one he was most proud of was his Combat Infantry Badge. He carried that with determination, commitment and sense of responsibility throughout his life. He was one of a kind with an unbelievable mind and memory. He was the best story teller (mostly off color). He was an independent thinker (some might say stubborn). He was a strong supporter of many causes and his friendship was something we will cherish and always remember. Most people never knew of his deep faith and commitment to the Lord. His greatest legacy to his five children is that he instilled in them a strong faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Barbara. He is survived by his beloved wife Patricia (Bogart) Schamp; his son, Robert (Barb) Schamp; daughters, Christine (Jay) Hollon, Kathryn (Tom) Smyth, Cheri (Barry) Cooper, Nancy (Peter) Mark-owski; grandchildren, Scott Scamehorn, Ryan Scamehorn, Ashley Bykowski, Kevin Cooper, Amy Gammons, R J Schamp, John Schamp, Michael Mack, Jessica Mack; and 20 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted Monday, April 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 221 4th Street South, Lake Wales, FL 33853. Burial will take place with full Military Honors at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019