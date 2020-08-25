1/1
RALPH JAMES PLATT
RALPH JAMES
PLATT, Jr.

LAKELAND - Ralph James Platt, Jr. was born in Jacksonville, Fl. in 1942 and he passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020.
After graduating from Davidson College, N.C., he obtained his law degree at the University of Florida. He served in the US Military with tours in Vietnam and Germany. In 1975 he moved to Lakeland, Fl. with his wife Petra where he has been practicing law ever since.
Mr. Platt will be laid to rest at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell with full honors. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the S.P.C.A. of Lakeland, Fl. or the Salvation Army of Lakeland, Fl.


Published in The Ledger from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
