RALPH 'RAGU' JEROME
TANKERSLEY
AUBURNDALE - Ralph 'Ragu' Jerome Tankersley of Auburndale, Florida was born July 1st, 1949 in Cullman, Alabama to Ausby and Estelle Adams Tankersley. He passed away unexpectedly on February 23rd, 2019, in Tampa, Florida. Graveside services will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida on March 8th, 2019 at 2:30 PM.
Ragu/Pops was preceded in death by his brother James Tankersley and his sisters Gladys Langford, Betty Kemp and Peggy Jean Tankersley. The loss of his son Michael D. Tankersley in 1999 was a loss from which he never completely recovered, it seems only fitting that he would enter Heaven on February 23rd, Michael's birthday. What a wonderful birthday celebration that must have been.
Ragu/Pops is survived by his loving companion of 30 years, Betty Scott of Auburndale, Florida and his children Carlos Jerome Tankersley of Durango, Colorado and his daughter Christina Star Kemp of Chattanooga, Tennessee. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Christin, Matthew, Raven and Mykalz Blackmon, Heaven, Keagen and Breeanna Tankersley as well as his great grandchildren Kinsleigh Hurst, Karson Arbet, Liam and Hadlie Blakmon. Ragu had a bonus family that includes Michael Pitts (Leslie), Richard (MaryAnn) Pitts, Jeff (Barbara) Pitts and Shelley (Peggy) Pitts. He is also survived by his brothers Sonny (Shirley) Tankersley, and Rodger Tankersley, and his sisters Kathy (Donnie) Schmer and Jean (Glen) House, his brother in law Buddy Kemp and his cousin Danny Hendricks, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
A special heartfelt thank you to the best friend he leaves behind, the one who was always there for him, Tommy Summerfield.
Ragu was a Vietnam veteran with deep wounds and invisible scars, as his family, we are at peace knowing he can now rest easy. Keep it between the ditches, as Ragu would say.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019