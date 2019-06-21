|
RALPH LEMERIAL
CORBITT, Sr., 86
AUBURNDALE - Mr. Ralph Lemerial Corbitt, Sr., age 86, a resident of Auburndale passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at home with his family.
Mr. Corbitt was born August 31, 1932 in Bartow to George Herman and Lossie Bell (Chauncy) Corbitt. He was a lifetime Polk County resident and a member of Westwood Missionary Baptist Church in Winter Haven. He graduated from Ft. Meade High School Class of 1951 and continued his education graduating from Tampa Tech with an Associates in Electronics. Ralph was a retired Aircraft Mechanic for the Military and also retired after many years as a Polk County Corrections Officer. Ralph was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean Conflict, Desert Storm and the Liberation of Kuwait. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, lifetime member of the VFW, member of the Pistol Marksman for the Department of Corrections and a member of the American Legion Post 8. He was an instructor in Jujitsu and Ta Kwon Do. Ralph enjoyed Western movies, cooking, camping, grilling and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: sisters and grandson Nicholas Nix.
Ralph is survived by his loving family: wife of 67 years.: Nina Corbitt, son: Ralph L. Corbitt, Jr., 2 daughters: Melissa L. (Robert) Nix, Holly B. Noel, all of Auburndale, 8 grandchildren: Michael, Gina, Jonathan, Steph-ani, Kimberly, Matthew, Justin & Randy, 1 gt. granddaughter: Lindsay.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am Saturday, June 22nd at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will follow with Military Honors at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from June 21 to June 22, 2019