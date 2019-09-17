Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Resources
More Obituaries for RALPH MEEKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RALPH MEEKS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RALPH MEEKS Obituary
RALPH
MEEKS, Jr., 90

BARTOW - Ralph Meeks, Jr., age 90, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019.
He was born July 19, 1929 in Rockledge, GA, Ralph moved to Bartow in 1943, from Rockledge, GA. He was a Veteran in the US Air Force and a life member of the VFW. He was a Engineer for the State of Florida Department of Transportation. Ralph was a member and served as a Deacon for 56 years at Main Street Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years Shirley A Meeks of Bartow, two sons: Kenneth Meeks & wife Karen and Jerry Meeks & wife Connie, both of Bartow, six grandchildren: Dr. Ryan Meeks, Sue Ellen Kremper (Alex), Kristin Danner (Perry), Erin Pawley (Chris), Ralph Meeks and Ruth Ann Pannebaker (Alex), eight great grandchildren: Carrie Ann & Weston Pannebaker, Peyton & Kamryn Pawley, Devon & Reagan Danner and Sienna & Will Kremper, brother: Clarence Meeks (Alene) and sister: Carolyn Willis (Jimmy), both of Bartow.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm at Whidden-McLean funeral home. Funeral service will be 10:00 am Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Main Street Baptist Church. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow, FL. Memorials may be made to Main Street Baptist Church of Bartow or Good Shepherd Hospice.
Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RALPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
Download Now