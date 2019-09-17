|
RALPH
MEEKS, Jr., 90
BARTOW - Ralph Meeks, Jr., age 90, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019.
He was born July 19, 1929 in Rockledge, GA, Ralph moved to Bartow in 1943, from Rockledge, GA. He was a Veteran in the US Air Force and a life member of the VFW. He was a Engineer for the State of Florida Department of Transportation. Ralph was a member and served as a Deacon for 56 years at Main Street Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years Shirley A Meeks of Bartow, two sons: Kenneth Meeks & wife Karen and Jerry Meeks & wife Connie, both of Bartow, six grandchildren: Dr. Ryan Meeks, Sue Ellen Kremper (Alex), Kristin Danner (Perry), Erin Pawley (Chris), Ralph Meeks and Ruth Ann Pannebaker (Alex), eight great grandchildren: Carrie Ann & Weston Pannebaker, Peyton & Kamryn Pawley, Devon & Reagan Danner and Sienna & Will Kremper, brother: Clarence Meeks (Alene) and sister: Carolyn Willis (Jimmy), both of Bartow.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm at Whidden-McLean funeral home. Funeral service will be 10:00 am Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Main Street Baptist Church. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow, FL. Memorials may be made to Main Street Baptist Church of Bartow or Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019