|
|
RALPH O'NEAL
CREWS, 82
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. - Ralph O'Neal Crews, 82, of Hendersonville, NC passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph O'Neal Crews and Christine Churchwell Crews and a daughter, Rhonda Glass.
He was born in Alabama, raised in Florida and moved to Hendersonville in 1995.
He served in the US Navy Reserve and retired from Mobile Mining and Minerals after 40 years of service.
He loved golfing, fishing and spending time with his granddaughters.
He is survived by his daughter, Kristie O'Neal Cantrell (Mark) of Mills River; his step-children, David and Joseph Glass, Donna Cleveland and Debbie McClure, all of Florida; three granddaughters, Sara, Madison and Kylie; a sister, Janice Falcon of Zephyrhills, Florida and numerous step grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm Friday, February 28th at Jackson Funeral Service.
A graveside service will be held in Lakeland, Florida at a later date.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at
www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020