RALPH PATRICK 'PAT' MORAN
LAKELAND - Ralph Patrick 'Pat' Moran of Lakeland, Florida peacefully went to be with his Lord on October 19, 2020, at the age of 92.
He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on March 21, 1928, the son of Leo and Margie Moran, attended Marquette University, and proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II aboard the U.S.S. Oregon City.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Sally Moran (Eldridge), to whom he was married for 35 years before her passing.
Pat is survived by his wife of 33 years, Mary Alice Moran, his two daughters, Patricia Henry of Dallas, TX, and Michelle Boivin of White City, OR, his three sons in love Jim Reese of Ohio, Richard Reese of Ohio, and Bob Reese of Ohio, and his daughter in love Linda Lou Reese of Ohio, Four grandchildren Colleen Kolar, Kelli Koller, James Henry, and Patrick Boivin, four grandchildren in love, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Pat spent a career in pharmaceutical sales and sales management before retiring in Florida where he was an avid fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a frequent golfer. He particularly enjoyed hosting friends and family in his home and traveling around the globe.
A devout Catholic, Pat served as an altar boy at St. Joseph's Church in Youngstown, OH, where he started his service to the community. He also was a member of the men's club at St. John Neumann Catholic Church and served on the Church's board of directors. He was a member of the Elks in Lakeland, FL, and a member of the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars).
A funeral Mass will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, at 10:30 am at Resurrection Catholic Church in Lakeland, FL, with a graveside service to follow at Oak Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Compassionate Care Hospice, 2525 Drane Field Rd #4, Lakeland, FL 33811.
The family would like to thank Compassionate Care Hospice and Brookdale Senior Living for their extraordinary care of Patrick. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com