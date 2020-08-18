RAMON HINOJOSASALINAS, 84AUBURNDALE - Ramon Hinojosa Salinas, 84, of Auburndale, Florida passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. Born March 26, 1936 to Miguel Salinas and Petra Hinojosa, he moved to Florida from Wisconsin in 1975. Ramon retired from factory and maintenance work.Ramon enjoyed teaching the bible to children. He was a loving son, brother and uncle and will be missed dearly.Ramon is preceded in death by his parents Miguel and Petra. He is survived by his sisters Paula and Connie Salinas and numerous nieces and nephews.Interment will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow at 2:30pmCondolences may be sent at