RAMON VEGA GARCIAS

RAMON VEGA GARCIAS Obituary
RAMON VEGA
GARCIAS, 82

DOVER - Ramon Vega Garcias, age 82, of Dover, Florida passed away Wednesday February 26, 2020.
Always laughing and with open arms Ramon, known as Moncho to everyone, but to his kids he was Papito. Our father who helped everyone with small problems or big problems never expecting anything in return.
His outlook on life was to always laugh and be positive on all of life's tests. He will be deeply missed by family, friends and neighbors.
Papito will always be loved and especially missed by his children: Carmen, Ray, Luis and Evelyn, his grandchildren: Vivian, Melissa, Audrey, Rey, Desiree, Adriana and his great grandchildren: Isaac and Eviana.
Farewell Ceremony: Lakeland Funeral Home, Memorial Gardens & Crematory, 2125 Bartow Rd, Lakeland, FL 33801, Monday, March 2, 2020 5pm to 7pm. Mass & Burial Tuesday. March 3, 2020 11am.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
