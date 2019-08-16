|
RAMONA GAIL WATERS
DOUBERLEY, 63
HAINES CITY - Ramona Gail Douberley, beloved wife, mother, and friend, returned peacefully to her Father in Heaven on August 14, 2019, in Lakeland, FL. Ramona 'Mona' was born in Lake City, FL on November 21, 1955, to Wilbur J. Waters and Vivian Welch Waters. Ramona graduated from Haines City High School in 1974. She married Donald Lee Douberley of Bartow, FL on May 7, 1974 in the temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Don and Mona lived in Bartow where they resided for 42 years prior to his death. They had two beautiful children, a son, Chad, and a daughter Jessica, who were their pride and joy.
She retired from the Department of Transportation having worked 23 years, making many special friends she held dear.
Ramona was a virtuous woman who had many talents. She loved teaching music to the children at church, teaching seminary, and especially as of late, being 'Sister Friendly' to the small children at church. She loved the Bible and the Book of Mormon very much and read them faithfully every day. We will miss Ramona dearly.
She is survived by her children Chad (Erica) Douberley of Avon Park, and Jessica (Timothy) Nelson of Haines City; her mama, Vivian Waters of Lake Hamilton, and siblings: Sheila (Ron) Towns of Winter Haven, W. Glen (Lori) Waters of Winter Haven, Wendell Waters of Lake Hamilton, and David (Brandi) Waters of Lake Butler. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Lex Waters (in infancy) and Troy (Janet) Waters, and her daddy, Wilbur Waters.
Calling her grandchildren her pride and joy is a vast understatement. Brayden William Nelson, Baylee Gail Nelson, Alexis Anne and Kiley Elizabeth Clark, Jacksonville, Tiffany Marie Crosson, GA, Megan Nicole Crosson and Morgan Paige Douberley of Avon Park.
A memorial service will be held Monday, August 19, 2019, at 7:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2309 9th Street, Haines City, FL. All family and friends are invited to share this special time with us.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019