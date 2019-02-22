|
RANDALL D. CIMINI, 67
WINTER HAVEN - Randy was born April 27, 1951 in Ashtabula, Ohio to David and Evelyn Cimini. He passed away February 12, 2019 at the age of 67. His parents preceded him in death.
Randy married Patricia on August 4, 1979 in Phoenix, Arizona. They have four children: Kevin Todd Hietanen (stepson), Travis Michael (Christin), David Patrick (Jessica Bain), and Allison Jane Schmitz (Robert Schm-itz). Randy and Patti celebrated 39 1/2 happy years of marriage before his passing.
He graduated from Edgewood Senior High School in 1969 in Ashtabula, Ohio. He moved on to graduate from Bowling Green State University in 1973 in Toledo, Ohio, with a Bachelor's in Broadcasting & Journalism.
After getting his degree, Randy worked for a tiny radio station, WAQI, on North Bend Road in Saybrook Township, Ashtabula from '73-'76. From there, he went to Phoenix to work for KOOL Radio, a CBS affiliate, under the name 'Randy Davis.' He was then offered a position with the San Diego Padres minor league in Amarillo, Texas to work in sales and announcing. From Amarillo, he moved his family to Beaumont, Texas. He worked for the Padres for a total of one year.
After moving to Winter Haven, Florida, Randy started working for a small radio station. While he was working as a DJ, he interviewed for a position with the Florida Department of Transportation, where he worked for 12 years. From there, he worked at Atkins North America engineering firm in Bartow as a Public Involvement Coordinator. He retired from there after 24 years.
From 1993-2008, Randy was notoriously known for being 'the voice' of Cleveland Indians Spring Training at Chain of Lakes stadium in Winter Haven, FL. He also announced for the girl's basketball team at Polk State College for many years. When the Indians moved to Goodyear, Arizona, Randy and his family ventured out west several times so he could announce and keep in touch with the Indians.
He is remembered as a kind and humble man, liked by everyone, a ride or die Indians fan, and a strong willed person who fought 'til the end who will be missed very dearly.
A Mass is scheduled for March 4, 2019, 9 am, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Winter Haven, FL, with a gathering to follow. The family asks that you please donate to Moffitt Cancer Research Center in Tampa, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019