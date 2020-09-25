1/1
RANDALL L. FIELDS
RANDALL L. FIELDS, 79

LAKELAND - Randall Lewis Fields, 79, passed away on September 21, 2020. Randy was born in Goldsboro, NC, to parents Elijah Roland and Minnie Nobie (Tant) Fields. He moved to the Lakeland area from Columbia, SC, in 1955 and was a proud graduate from Lakeland High School in 1959. Mr. Fields served our country in the US Air Force, and proudly served our community for his entire 30-year career with the City of Lakeland's Electric & Water Dept. He was a locally renowned amateur golfer and a member of the Southern Baptist faith.
Randy is survived by his beloved wife of over 55 years, Angela Kaye Fields; sons Jon Ross Fields and Randall (DeAnna) Scott Fields; sister Beth (Craig) Church; grandchildren Ethan Osborne Fields and Emery Pate Fields; and niece Amy (Trey) Mauldin.
Visitation will be Sat. 9/26 from 10-11AM with service to follow at 11AM at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Drive. Interment will then follow at Lakeland Memorial Gardens. Randy's family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Florida Gulf Coast chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. Please visit
http://act.alz.org/goto/RandyFields for more information.
Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com . Local Lakeland ordinance requires wearing of a mask while at the funeral home.


Published in The Ledger from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 AM
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
SEP
26
Service
11:00 AM
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
SEP
26
Interment
Lakeland Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
