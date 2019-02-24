|
RANDALL L.
VICTORINE, 68
WINTER HAVEN - Randall L. Victorine, 68, born to the late Robert and Alice Victorine on June 26, 1950 in Crystal Lake, Illinois, and passed away on February 19, 2019 in Winter Haven, Florida.
Randall is survived by his wife Betty Victorine, son Todd Victorine (Marie), stepchildren Clint Royce (Crissy) of Hiawassee, Georgia, Wendy Cummings (Jerry) of Winter Haven, Florida, and grandchildren Bradley, Nick and Hayley. Randall is preceded in death by his daughter Meredith Armour.
Randall received his B.S. degree in business from Illinois State University in 1973, and begin his career at State Farm's Home office in Bloomington, IL. In 1982, he transferred to the Winter Haven, FL office. He continued his career in IT and the Communications Department until he retired in 2006. He was instrumental in the catastrophic efforts during hurricanes Donna and Charlie. Randy's leadership and vast knowledge was a great asset for State Farms customers.
He was an avid tennis player and golfer and his outgoing personality and great sense of humor will be missed.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019