Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steele's Family Funeral Services
207 Burns Lane
Winter Haven, FL 33884-1145
(863) 324-1475
Resources
More Obituaries for RANDALL VICTORINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RANDALL L. VICTORINE


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
RANDALL L. VICTORINE Obituary
RANDALL L.
VICTORINE, 68

WINTER HAVEN - Randall L. Victorine, 68, born to the late Robert and Alice Victorine on June 26, 1950 in Crystal Lake, Illinois, and passed away on February 19, 2019 in Winter Haven, Florida.
Randall is survived by his wife Betty Victorine, son Todd Victorine (Marie), stepchildren Clint Royce (Crissy) of Hiawassee, Georgia, Wendy Cummings (Jerry) of Winter Haven, Florida, and grandchildren Bradley, Nick and Hayley. Randall is preceded in death by his daughter Meredith Armour.
Randall received his B.S. degree in business from Illinois State University in 1973, and begin his career at State Farm's Home office in Bloomington, IL. In 1982, he transferred to the Winter Haven, FL office. He continued his career in IT and the Communications Department until he retired in 2006. He was instrumental in the catastrophic efforts during hurricanes Donna and Charlie. Randy's leadership and vast knowledge was a great asset for State Farms customers.
He was an avid tennis player and golfer and his outgoing personality and great sense of humor will be missed.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now