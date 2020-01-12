Home

LAKELAND - Randall Phillips, 75 of Lakeland, Florida died on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Lakeland, Florida.
Randall was born April 24, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan.
He is survived by his daughters, Lori Phillips, Cami Burdette (Mike) and Staci Pickavance (Steve); sister Sandy Stout; grandchildren, Eric Mercer (Michelle), Joshua Hain (Brittney), Brent Lockwood, Logan Picka-vance, and Bailey Williamson; great grandchildren, Parker Lockwood, Zoey Mercer, Greyson and Addison Hain. He was preceded in death by his parents, JT & Mary Louise Phillips.
Visitation will be Monday January 13, 2020 from 5:30 - 6:30 pm at New Life Assembly of God located at 8595 US Highway 98N, Lakeland with services to follow at 6:30 pm.
The family requests that donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice House in lieu of flowers.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
