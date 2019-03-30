|
RANDALL S.
CARTER, 89
AUBURNDALE - Randall S. Carter 89, of Auburndale, passed away at his home on 3/28/2019.
Randall was born in Baxley, GA, April 24, 1929. He moved here as a child and has been a lifelong resident. He was a retired master carpenter and a member of the Masonic Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Geraldine. He is survived by his 4 children, Rox Ann (Donnie), Gary (Gemma), Del Marie (Ken) and Donna (Jeff); his companion, Christine Skinner; 11 grandchildren, 15 great - grandchildren and 1 great - great grandchild also many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Sunday, 3/31/2019 from 1 - 3 pm at Oak Ridge funeral Care in Winter Haven. He will be laid to rest in Baxley, Georgia.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019