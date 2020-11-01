RANDALL SCOTT VALLEY
7/19/60 - 4/4/20
WINTER HAVEN - Our beloved husband and father Randy S. Valley, Owner of American Electric in Winter Haven, Florida was unexpectedly and prematurely called home to the Lord at the age of 59. Randy was born in Lena, Wisconsin on July 19, 1960. He graduated from Lena High School and went onto graduate from The California Military Academy, and served in the Army Reserves from 1986-1992, as a Sergeant in the 2nd Brigade 40th Infantry Division (M).
Randy worked, lived, and loved intensely and unapologetically! His life was full of his many different adventures and achievements. An avid outdoorsman, pilot, farmer, electrician, successful entrepreneur, and grill master & slayer of ribs. A truly self-made man, his mid-west sensibility and work ethic showed in all things. Randy was compassionate above all, the first to offer help no matter the personal cost. His greatest achievement was marrying the love of his life Grace (Cervi) Valley and rising their two sons together. Every drop of his blood, sweat, and tears were selflessly shed for his boys, with their future and happiness in mind.
Yearning to share with his family and friends the unencumbered Wisconsin of his youth. Randy was always happiest in 'God's Country' at 'the Shack.' His Love of the woods and water and all things pertaining to the outdoors gave him and his family many years of cherished memories on the banks of Thunder Lake, Wisconsin.
Randy S. Valley was torn from us on Saturday, April 4, 2020, leaving an incrementable void in the hearts of his numerous family and friends. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, kindness, and patriotism.
Randy was preceded in death by his father: Louis William Valley, his mother: Mary June Valley, and his brother: Thomas James Valley. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Grace Cervi Valley, sons Antonio Valley and Christian Valley.
Memorial services will be held on Nov. 7th, 2020, at 12 p.m. noon at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, 2425 Havendale Blvd. N.W., Winter Haven.
Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
