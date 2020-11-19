RANDALL T.

BRUESTLE



LAKELAND - Randall was born on March 21, 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was the son of the late Edward and Lenore Moran Bruestle. He died on November 17, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda; his three children, Lance, Loren (Susan) and Laura (Christy); three grandsons: Keith (Stephanie), Brandon, and Trenton; two great grandchildren: Addilyn and Barrett; and his brother, Michael Bruestle.

He was a graduate of The University of Kentucky. He was an educator in Ohio and Florida for over 40 years. He was a member of Phi Delta Kappa and the American Rose Society. He will be missed by all. In memory of Randy please support your local school.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store