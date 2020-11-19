1/1
RANDALL T. BRUESTLE LAKELAND - Randall was born on March
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RANDALL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RANDALL T.
BRUESTLE

LAKELAND - Randall was born on March 21, 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was the son of the late Edward and Lenore Moran Bruestle. He died on November 17, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda; his three children, Lance, Loren (Susan) and Laura (Christy); three grandsons: Keith (Stephanie), Brandon, and Trenton; two great grandchildren: Addilyn and Barrett; and his brother, Michael Bruestle.
He was a graduate of The University of Kentucky. He was an educator in Ohio and Florida for over 40 years. He was a member of Phi Delta Kappa and the American Rose Society. He will be missed by all. In memory of Randy please support your local school.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved