RANDOLPH 'RANDY' BROOKS, 88Brooks FurnitureWINTER HAVEN - Randolph 'Randy' Brooks, age 88, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 1st, 2020.He was born on December 26th, 1931 in Allbright, Missouri to Clarence Brooks and Viola Bell. In 1956 he moved to Winter Haven, Florida along with his father and opened Brooks Furniture.He was married for 70 years to his loving wife, Patsy 'Pat' Brooks. Randy's Christian faith was central to his life and he often encouraged others with God's word and love. He was an active member of the First Church of God in Winter Haven, Florida. Furthermore, Randy was founding member and head of the Deacon Board of First Freewill Baptist Church in Winter Haven for over 40 years.He is survived by his wife, Pat; two children, Judy (Charles) Fennell, Robin (Marlene) Brooks; five grandchildren, Bobby (Ashley) Dimarco, Britni (Jonathan) Hall, Derek (Me-gan) Brooks, Brandy Fennell, Jason (Amy) Fennell and nine great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Rodger Bell of St. Louis, Missouri.Visitation will be 10-11 am Tues. September 8 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Winter Haven. Small Family service will follow at 11am at the funeral home. Interment at Auburndale Memorial Park.Condolences may be sent at