RANDOLPH
LESLIE OGLESBY
LAKELAND - Randolph Leslie Oglesby, 76, died November 5, 2019 unexpectedly. He was born in Lakeland on January 15, 1943 to the late Clifford and Eliner Oglesby. He was a lifelong resident of Lakeland.
After graduating high school, he attended Forestry School and found his passion for the machining industry.
He was a devoted loving husband, dad, and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was also an avid hunter and loved the outdoors.
Mr. Oglesby is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years, Rebeka; his four daughters, his son in law; his brother, and several grandchildren.
A memorial service for Mr. Oglesby will be held at 11:30am on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Ave., Lakeland, FL 33801, with a reception following in The Tribute Center.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019