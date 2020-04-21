|
|
RANDY E.
TOMKO, 62
WINTER HAVEN - Randy E. Tomko, 62, of Winter Haven passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Winter Haven Hospital.
He was a lifelong resident of the area and worked as a Delivery Contractor for the Lakeland Ledger.
Randy loved Muscle Cars and sports. A loving husband, father and grandfather he will be missed.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years Judy A. Tomko of Winter Haven, mother Barbara Tomko, Winter Haven, daughter Kristi Landress of Winter Haven, son Brian Williams (Rhonda) of Auburndale, three grandchildren Katelyn Landress, Michael Landress and Tyler Landress, all of Winter Haven.
A celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Innocence Project of Florida at www.floridainnocence.org . Condolences may be made to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020