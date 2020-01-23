Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
For more information about
RANDY O'NEAL
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RANDY O'NEAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RANDY LEE O'NEAL


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RANDY LEE O'NEAL Obituary
RANDY LEE
O'NEAL, Sr., 55

BARTOW - Randall 'Randy' O'Neal, Sr., age 55, passed away January 20, 2020 at Bartow Regional Medical Center.
Randy was born in Lakeland, FL, on April 8, 1964, to Royce & Wanda (Davis) O'Neal. He moved from Mulberry to Bartow 15 years ago. He was a mechanic and a member of Vineyard Church of God in Bartow.
He is preceded in death by his parents Royce & Wanda O'Neal. He is survived by his devoted wife Judy O'Neal, son Randall Lee O'Neal, Jr., daughter Tina O'Neal & Larry, grandchildren Royce, Randall, Baley, Doug & Logan, brother Rusty O'Neal and wife Kim.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 24, 2020 from 11:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. Funeral will follow at 12:00 P.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RANDY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -