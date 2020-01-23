|
|
RANDY LEE
O'NEAL, Sr., 55
BARTOW - Randall 'Randy' O'Neal, Sr., age 55, passed away January 20, 2020 at Bartow Regional Medical Center.
Randy was born in Lakeland, FL, on April 8, 1964, to Royce & Wanda (Davis) O'Neal. He moved from Mulberry to Bartow 15 years ago. He was a mechanic and a member of Vineyard Church of God in Bartow.
He is preceded in death by his parents Royce & Wanda O'Neal. He is survived by his devoted wife Judy O'Neal, son Randall Lee O'Neal, Jr., daughter Tina O'Neal & Larry, grandchildren Royce, Randall, Baley, Doug & Logan, brother Rusty O'Neal and wife Kim.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 24, 2020 from 11:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. Funeral will follow at 12:00 P.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020