WINTER HAVEN - Randy Tomko, a lifelong resident of Winter Haven, passed away Friday April 17, 2020.
Randy was a self proclaimed workaholic having at least 2 jobs at a time for most of his life.
His nephew, Abe Spahalic's fondest memory is spending summers helping Randy with a paper route. Even with his work schedules Randy seemed to always find time to go to Daytona, St. Augustine and his favorite: baseball gam-es.
He is survived by his mother Barbara Tomko (Billy), three sisters: Linda Hencye (Rick), Anita Graham (Gary), Judy Burnham (Vaughn) and one brother Rick Tomko (Stacy), 4 nieces, 3 nephews, and 8 great-nieces and nephews.
Randy is gone too soon. Now all we have are memories. Life continues on without him but he will always be our son, brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend. Rest in Peace, Randy we always love you and miss you.
(Randy was recently married and has a daughter and 3 grandchildren from a previous marriage.)
Published in Ledger from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
