RAYMOND A.
BANVILLE, 80
AUBURNDALE - Mr. Raymond A. Banville, age 80, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Jan. 30, 2019, in Lakeland. Mr. Banville was born Sept. 10, 1938, in Leominster, MA, to Armand and Loretta (Cote) Banville.
He was an Auburndale resident since 2000 coming from Douglasville, GA. Raymond was a United States Army veteran and a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winter Haven. He was a retired plant manager/quality control for Arrow Shirt Company & International Company. He graduated with an Associate's degree, taught school and spoke several different languages. He was a member of the Winter Haven American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Raymond is survived by: wife of 39 yrs.: Joy Banville of Auburndale, FL, son Stephen (Linda) Banville, daughter Denise (Ken) Flinkstrom, both of Templeton, MA, stepson Sidney (Diane) Ream of Tipp City, OH, stepdaughter: Rene Phillips of Shelby, OH, sister Judy (Warren) Arnold of Leominster, MA, 7 gr. ch.: Kyle, Josh, Sara, Shelli, Sean, Steve & Nikki, 10 gt. gr. ch.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mr. Banville's name to: Lakeland Regional Heath Hollis Cancer Center, (Lung Foundation), P.O. Box 95448, Lakeland, FL, 33804.
A memorial Mass will be 11:00 am Thurs. Feb. 7th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 532 Ave. M. NW, Winter Haven. Military honors will immediately follow.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019