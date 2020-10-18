1/1
RAYMOND A. BRUNO
RAYMOND A. BRUNO, 83

LAKELAND - On Tuesday, October 13, 2020 Raymond A Bruno passed away at the age of 83 surrounded by loved ones.
He was born on July 18,1937 in Philadelphia, Pa and is preceded in death by his wife, Maria L. Bruno. Raymond is survived by his daughters, Anna Maria Bruno, Sandra R. Queipo, Ramona M. Bradley (Scott), Cara-Jene Silipena, (Rocco), his sisters, Catherine Pasquarello (David), Mary Ann Martino (Carlo), his brother Robert Bruno (Diana) and his sister in law Catherine Sullivan. He was blessed with 18 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Raymond served in the USMC, loved working on cars and watching football. His favorite saying was 'Unbelievable.'
The family will be holding a private service. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice.


Published in The Ledger from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
