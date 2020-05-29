Raymond D. Tomlinson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RAYMOND D.
TOMLINSON

LAKE HAMILTON - Raymond D. Tomlinson was born 6-26-1947 in Haines City to D.N. Tomlinson and Mildred Albritton Tomlinson. He was a Polk County resident and lived in Lake Hamilton most of his life. He was a sports fan, loved the Haines City Hornets high school team and Fla. Gators and Tampa Bay Rays. He was also a huge fan of Elvis Presley and had a huge collection.
He is survived by his brother Larry Dale (Carol) and nephew Daniel and wife Samantha and their children Bryana and Jack and numerous cousins. He passed away May 16, 2020 at the Crossroads Nursing Home in Davenport, Fl.
There will be a celebration of life at the hotel at 301 West Maple Street in Davenport, Fl at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved