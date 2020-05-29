RAYMOND D.

TOMLINSON



LAKE HAMILTON - Raymond D. Tomlinson was born 6-26-1947 in Haines City to D.N. Tomlinson and Mildred Albritton Tomlinson. He was a Polk County resident and lived in Lake Hamilton most of his life. He was a sports fan, loved the Haines City Hornets high school team and Fla. Gators and Tampa Bay Rays. He was also a huge fan of Elvis Presley and had a huge collection.

He is survived by his brother Larry Dale (Carol) and nephew Daniel and wife Samantha and their children Bryana and Jack and numerous cousins. He passed away May 16, 2020 at the Crossroads Nursing Home in Davenport, Fl.

There will be a celebration of life at the hotel at 301 West Maple Street in Davenport, Fl at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 30, 2020.



