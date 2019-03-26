Home

Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
645 West Central Ave
Winter Haven, FL 33880
(863) 293-2133
Raymond Johns
Raymond E. Johns

Raymond E. Johns Obituary
RAYMOND E.
JOHNS
Vandever Johns
Pharmacy

WINTER HAVEN - Raymond E. Johns, retired business owner and pharmacist, passed peacefully at home on March 23, 2019, at the age of 100. He was born in Conrad, Montana on March 31, 1918.
He was predeceased by the love of his life, Kay, his parents, Anna and Julius Johns, and seven siblings. During WWII, he was stationed with the Army Air Corps near Winter Haven, where he met Catherine Vandever. Their marriage on June 16, 1946 lasted for 72 years, until Kay's death in September 2018. Ray received his Pharmacy degree from the University of Florida in 1950. He was a loyal Gator fan and Booster, having been inducted into the Grand Guard in 2000. Together, they owned and operated Vandever-Johns Pharmacy for 35 years.
Ray is survived by his three daughters: Lana Johns, Susan Johns, Cindy (Rabun) Reynolds, and granddaughter, Lauren Reynolds.
Ray was a charter member of Winter Haven Christian Church and served as deacon for many years.
Visitation Ott-Laughlin WH, Thursday, 3/28 from 6:00-8:00. Funeral 3/29 at 2 p.m.
Memorial donations can be made to Johnson University Kissimmee FL.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
