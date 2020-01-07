|
|
RAYMOND E. 'EDDIE' SHEPARD, 65
BARTOW - Raymond E. 'Eddie' Shepard, age 65, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his residence in Bartow.
The son of Adrion and Pansy Northup Shepard, Eddie was born March 13, 1954 in Wauchula, FL, he was a resident of Bartow for many years. He was an Environmental Consultant.
He is survived by two sons: Heath and Shane Shepard of Wauchula; a daughter: Amy Shepard of Avon Park; five grandchildren; and a sister Annette S. Howard of Osprey, FL.
Interment will be in Mount Pisgah Cemetery, Fort Meade. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020