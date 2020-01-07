Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND SHEPARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND E. "EDDIE" SHEPARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAYMOND E. "EDDIE" SHEPARD Obituary
RAYMOND E. 'EDDIE' SHEPARD, 65

BARTOW - Raymond E. 'Eddie' Shepard, age 65, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his residence in Bartow.
The son of Adrion and Pansy Northup Shepard, Eddie was born March 13, 1954 in Wauchula, FL, he was a resident of Bartow for many years. He was an Environmental Consultant.
He is survived by two sons: Heath and Shane Shepard of Wauchula; a daughter: Amy Shepard of Avon Park; five grandchildren; and a sister Annette S. Howard of Osprey, FL.
Interment will be in Mount Pisgah Cemetery, Fort Meade. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAYMOND's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -