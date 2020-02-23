|
RAYMOND EARL
WENDLE, 86
LAKE ALFRED - Mr. Raymond Earl Wendle, age 86, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Ray was born May 22, 1933 in Holly Hill, Florida to Mildred and Grover Wendle.
Ray enlisted in the Navy in 1950 and served on the USS Hopewell during the Korean War. After leaving the Navy in 1954, he enjoyed life in Daytona Beach operating two concession stands on the boardwalk.
He had learned the sheet metal trade from his father and eventually joined the #493 Sheet Metal Union in Daytona where he worked at Cape Canaveral, Disney World and numerous other places.
In 1970 he moved to Lake Alfred, Florida and started Wendle Sheet Metal which he ran until he retired in 1998. He was a loving husband, father and grandpa.
Ray is preceded in death by his brother John Wendle.
He leaves behind his wife, Glenda, of 21 years; his son Raymond, Jr. (Angie); daughters, Sheila (Mark) and Deborah (Terry); and their mother, Lillie Roberts; stepdaughter, Carolyn (Stevie); his sister, Betsy Smith (Smitty); 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
