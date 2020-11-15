1/1
Raymond Eugene Caudill
1928 - 2020
RAYMOND EUGENE CAUDILL

MULBERRY - Raymond Eugene Caudill passed away November 11, 2020 at the age of 92.
Raymond was born October 8, 1928, in Mud, West Virginia. Raymond proudly served our country in the United States Air Force from 1950-1954. He married his wife Priscilla in 1959, and together they moved to Mulberry in 1964 where he and Priscilla raised their beloved son, Ronnie. Raymond worked for Dixie Bearings and retired in 1992. Raymond loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his wife and son. Raymond was known for his kind, gentle nature and for being a devoted, loving husband, supportive father, and a true friend to all that knew him.
He was a member of Willow Oak Baptist Church and cherished the fellowship he shared there with his church family. His strong faith in Christ gave him hope and encouragement.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Doutin and Ola Caudill, brothers: Odel and Paul Caudill, sisters: Wilma Dotson and Juanita Hill. He is survived by his wife of 60 years: Priscilla Caudill, his son: Ronald (Alice) Caudill, and his sisters: Leoma Roberts, Joan Miller and Charlotte Hinsley.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.


Published in The Ledger from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
November 15, 2020
Raymond, always had a smile. Sure going to miss our coffee, donuts in the cafe on Sunday's. With his sweet Wife Priscilla. Raymond loved his sweets. Wednesday night meals. With them. I always looked forward to seeing them. The love they had for each other. Praying for Priscilla and Ronnie. And the family.
Shirley Harrell
Friend
November 13, 2020
“The uncle we love remains with us for love itself lives on, and cherished memories never fade because a loved one’s gone.”

I will always cherish my fondest memories of you...

Love and miss you Uncle Raymond!
Lora & Paul Warner
Family
November 13, 2020
Our sympathies
Robert Shelia Workman
