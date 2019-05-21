The Ledger Obituaries
LAKELAND - Raymond Frank Shedd peacefully passed away at home on 5/13/19. He was born on 5/20/51 in Norwich, NY.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank Shedd and Irene Riley and sister Nancy Williams. He is survived by his son, Tim Shedd (Barbi), daughter Alida Shedd, brothers Tom Shedd (Donna) and Robert Shedd (Colleen), sisters Lynda Chaffin (Jim), Judy Croce, and Joanne Howard, 5 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ray was a skilled carpenter employed by Henkelman Construction as a Project Supervisor for 23 years. His passion was bass fishing from Florida to New York. You could find him any given day working on a carpentry project or on a lake in his boat.
At his request, no public service will be held. He will be interred in Oxford, New York near his mother. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fish and Wildlife Foundation of Florida online at wildlifeflorida.org (click on the Donate button).
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com .
Published in Ledger from May 21 to May 22, 2019
