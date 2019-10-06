|
|
RAYMOND
H. CARVER
KATHLEEN- Raymond H. Carver of Kathleen FL, died at his home on 10/1/19. He was born 4-7-32 in Live Oak FL.
He was an army vet that served in the Korean War. He retired as general plant manager of MAC asphalt.
He is proceeded in his death by his wife Christine Carver; Son, Daniel Carver; Parents, Dennis & Juanita Carver;Brothers Hubert & Kenneth Carver.
He is survived by his sons, James Carver of Lake Wales & Ricky Carver of Lakeland; Daughter Genie Smith of Montana. Sister, Vicki Yetton & Brother Cliff Carver. 7 grandchildren: James Carver, Ricky Carver, Tiffany Carver, Daniel (DJ) Carver, April Clark, Jennifer Fennema, Tyler Smith. 8 great grandchildren: James (JD) Carver, Jayden Carver, Faith Luke, Cooper Luke, Liam Clark, Garrett Fennema, Nathan Fennema.
Viewing service will be held Monday 10/7/19, 4-6pm at Central Florida Casket Store. Graveside service will be held Tuesday 10/8/19 11am at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019