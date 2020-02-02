|
|
RAYMOND 'Roger' HOULE, 82
Owner Houle
Construction
DAVENPORT- Mr. Raymond 'Roger' Houle passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was born January 21, 1938 in Holyoke, MA to Antonio and Marie Houle.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Houle; children, Gary (Natalie) Houle, John (Lisa) Houle, Michael Houle and Jason (Erin) Houle; stepson and daughter-in-law, Charles and Alecia Grant; stepson and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Emily Grant; 13 grandkids and 5 great grandkids.
A celebration of life will be Sunday, February 9, 2020. The family will be receiving friends from 2-4 PM at the Mockingbird Clubhouse at Deer Creek.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, Fl 33823.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020