RAYMOND "ROGER" HOULE

RAYMOND "ROGER" HOULE Obituary
RAYMOND 'ROGER'
HOULE, 82

Owner Houle
Construction

DAVENPORT- Mr. Raymond 'Roger' Houle passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was born January 21, 1938 in Holyoke, MA to Antonio and Lucienne Houle.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Houle; children, Gary (Natalie) Houle, John (Lisa) Houle, Michael Houle and Jason (Erin) Houle; stepson and daughter-in-law, Charles and Alecia Grant; stepson and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Emily Grant; 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He has 4 siblings: Yvette (Henry) Choquette, Gerry (Mar-lene) Houle (dec.), Lorraine (Louis) Bouchard (dec.), Lenny (Connie) Houle.
A celebration of life will be Sunday, February 9, 2020. The family will be receiving friends from 2-4 PM at the Mockingbird Clubhouse at Deer Creek.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, Fl 33823.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
