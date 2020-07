Or Copy this URL to Share

RAYMOND J.

TURNER, 77



AUBURNDALE - Raymond J. Turner, 77, passed away 5/14/20. Graveside services will be held on 7/16 at 11 am at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens.



