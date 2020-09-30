RAYMOND LEWIS

BARRY, 93



LAKELAND - Raymond Lewis Barry, 93, born in Manhattan, NY August 13, 1927 and entered into eternal rest on September 18, 2020.

Survivors include his spouse of 58 yrs Evelyn Barry, son Glenn Barry & wife Kay, daughter Nancy Barry, son Alan Barry & wife Debbie, 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Raymond was a Chemical Engineer, he earned 8 degrees from several colleges and universities up north and last was a graduate of University of Florida. He was always reading and learning, a brilliant man! He loved life & his family, and he will be missed very much. He was a man to be admired, a beautiful soul, a person to seek for solace and peace. He always gave his best so as not to disappoint, a man of integrity, a gentle man.

From 1957 to early 1990's Raymond owned and operated 'Nite & Day TV & Appliances.' In the business, he gave a lot of young people their first jobs and it was a delight for him to help others along in their beginning, their journey into the adult world of learning how to become self-reliant and enjoying work and what it had to offer. Always wanting to stay busy doing something, he later went to work with his son Alan at Dandee Foods, from 2003-2019, where he repaired ovens and anything else electronic.

Raymond was predeceased by his mother Helen Smith, and daughter Cathy Barry Worthington, son Stan-ley Barry and daughter Teresia Barry Dameron.

A service of remembrance will be held at the Scott Lake Baptist Church, 5811 Scott Lake Road, Lakeland, FL. Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 10 am - 11 am, with services following.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store