RAYMOND R.
ROSE, 88
LAKELAND - Raymond R. Rose, 88, died May 3, 2020 in Lakeland.
He was survived by his twin brother, Robert Rose, four of his five children: Connee Rushfield, Brad Rose, Heather Nouhi, Rebecca Rose and seven grand and one great grand children. He was predeceased by son, Gary Rose.
A small family funeral was held on May 6, 2020 at Serenity Gardens, Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home.
ROSE, 88
LAKELAND - Raymond R. Rose, 88, died May 3, 2020 in Lakeland.
He was survived by his twin brother, Robert Rose, four of his five children: Connee Rushfield, Brad Rose, Heather Nouhi, Rebecca Rose and seven grand and one great grand children. He was predeceased by son, Gary Rose.
A small family funeral was held on May 6, 2020 at Serenity Gardens, Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from May 9 to May 10, 2020.