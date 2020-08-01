1/1
RAYMOND Reed
RAYMOND
REED

MELBOURNE - Raymond Reed, 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020 after a brief battle with lung cancer. He died at the Hospice House with his family by his side.
He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Gail; sons, Michael and wife Rhonda Reed of Lakeland and Kevin Reed and wife Kim of Palm Bay; grandchildren, Matt Reed of Palm Bay, Stephen Reed and Caroline Knipper of Lakeland and Daniel Reed, stationed in Spain; four great grandchildren; and beloved pet, Grace.
Raymond was born in Lakeland, FL to the late C.R. Reed, Sr. and Grace (nee Swann) Reed.
Raymond worked at Mobile Chemical Corporation before moving to Eau Gallie in 1968 where he purchased the Badcock Home Furnishing Dealership serving the Brevard community for over 40 years which continues to stay in the Reed family.
Raymond was a member of First Baptist Church Melbourne and was an avid boater and offshore fisherman. He was a charter member of Sebastian Inlet Sports Fishing Association and a Sebastian Inlet Commissioner for 4 years of which Raymond was instrumental in the dredging of Sebastian Inlet.
There will be a Celebration of Raymond's life held at a later date.
Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222.

Published in The Ledger from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
