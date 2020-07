Or Copy this URL to Share

REANNETTE

WHITMIRE, 88



LAKELAND - Reannette Whitmire, 88, member of the Baha'i faith, died 7/24/20, Surv by loving friends. Laid to rest at Oak Hill BP. Ctrl Fl Casket Store



