REBA ELLISON
MILLER
LAKELAND - Reba Ellison Miller, 92, passed away peacefully June 13, 2020. She was born December 18, 1927 to the late Orrin and Irma Ellison, in rural Independence, Kansas, on the family farm. She grew up there and met George K. Miller, from Lakeland, in Coffeyville, Kansas, where they attended college.
They were married in 1948 in Coffeyville and moved back to Florida in 1953. She worked at Florida Citrus Mutual, was a homemaker, a Jayceette, and an associate teacher at Cleveland Court Elementary School, where she taught art.
She and George loved to travel, and divided their time between their homes in Lakeland, Kansas (Fawn Creek Farm), Tennessee, and Homosassa. She put family first and was a loving mother and grandmother. We will miss her beautiful smile, sharp wit and wonderful sense of humor.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George and 6 siblings. She is survived by her children Mary Jane (Don), David, Nancy (Scott), Jeff (Mary Jo), grandchildren, Travis and Jason Futch, Trace and Nick Linder, Josh Miller and Sarah Starnowski, 4 great grandchildren, brother Dale Ellison, of Kansas, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A private memorial will be held at a later date, and gifts made be made in her memory to the Salvation Army.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.