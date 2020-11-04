1/1
REBA JEAN BENNETT
1942 - 2020
REBA JEAN
BENNETT, 78

WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Reba Jean Bennett, 78, a resident of Winter Haven, passed away Sat. Oct. 31, 2020 at Kindred Hospital South, Tampa.
Mrs. Bennett was born Sept. 15, 1942 in Avon Park, FL. She was a lifetime Polk Co. resident and the owner/operator in the Bar & Restaurant Industry. Reba enjoyed going to church, riding motorcycles, flying and spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather; husband William Dale Taylor; brothers & Sisters. Reba is survived by 2 sons: Derwin Scott Taylor and his wife Patti and Terry Dale Taylor and his wife Leslie; 3 brothers: Larry, Wendell & Royce; sister Joyce; 6 grandchildren: Lindsay, Andrew, Matthew, Melissa, Jeremy & Zachary and 5 great grandchildren: Aydin, Zaine, Layton, Sadiah & Riley.
There are no services for Mrs. Bennett.
Kersey Funeral Home. Auburndale.


Published in The Ledger from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
